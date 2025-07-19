Kilkenny is set to explore its harvest traditions, food history, and local folklore in a four-week Halloween-themed programme.

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s new Home of Halloween pilot scheme, The Marble City is one of two new destinations selected to receive up to €100,000 annually.

The initiative aims to position Ireland as the global home of Halloween, with €2.1 million invested across seven locations through 2028, boosting tourism and local heritage events in the off-season.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mayor of Kilkenny City John Coonan said that it was yet another feather in Kilkenny’s cap.

“I believe, and so does our Cathaoirleach and Kilkenny County Council, that we were chosen because we are a special place to come and stay, and a special place for our festivals, we have unique festivals, and I think this will be another addition, it will be a four-week programme, and we’re excited that Fáilte Ireland has chosen Kilkenny as one of those seven, so you know it’s really an endorsement of what we do here in Kilkenny as a welcoming city, and a historic city, and as a tourism city, but it was yet another feather in the cap of Kilkenny city and county I do believe.”