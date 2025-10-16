The stage is set for one of the biggest weekends of the Kilkenny hurling year, with the dates and times now confirmed for both the senior and junior county finals.

The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Final will see Shamrocks Ballyhale take on O’Loughlin Gaels on Sunday, October 26th at 3pm. Two of the county’s traditional powerhouses will collide once more, with Ballyhale looking to extend their remarkable dominance in recent years, while O’Loughlin’s aim to reclaim the crown and deny the Shamrocks another title.

Meanwhile, the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Kilkenny Junior Hurling Final will take place the day before, on Saturday, October 25th at 3pm, featuring Barrow Rangers and O’Loughlin Gaels. It’s a huge weekend for the city club, with two teams competing for county glory in successive days.

You won’t miss a moment, as KCLR will have full live commentary and analysis of both games across the weekend.

Fans can tune in on air, online, or through the KCLR app for all the action and expert insight from Kilkenny’s home of hurling.