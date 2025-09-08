Kilkenny’s getting set to host its leg of the Very Pink Run this weekend.

In aid of Breast Cancer Ireland, the family fun event each year sees a focus at key bases – Dublin and Cork holding theirs over the weekend – while others do what they can virtually or in their own community in the week leading to the 14th of September.

Monies raised support ground-breaking cancer research and nationwide awareness and education programmes (more on these below) with participants undertaking a 5k or 10k stretch which they can run, jog or walk either by themselves or with others while music and entertainment spurs them on.

The last big hurrah is this Sunday (14th Sept) on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle – see route map and frequently asked questions here – you can sign up here and if you opted for collection can pick up your race number and t-shirt on Saturday (13th Sept) from 12-3pm or on Sunday from 10am to 12pm on Sunday from the registration area in the Castle Park (you’ll need your e-ticket).

Some well-known Very Pink Run Ambassadors each year help to rally thousands of supporters across Ireland and abroad to show up, step out, and support the cause demonstrating that every step taken is a stride towards a future where breast cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease for the one in seven women and one in 738 men diagnosed with this disease in their lifetime.

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland speaking at the launch said “We’re hugely excited to bring the Very Pink Run back again for 2025. This event simply keeps growing year on year, as does our Pink Tribe of supporters! Each and every participant is playing a role in helping us to move the dial on research, awareness, novel treatments and therapies – and ultimately – survival of the 3700 people diagnosed in Ireland each year. I strongly believe that research and awareness are what will lead to zero deaths from breast cancer. Secondly, I believe that people’s kindness is what will help us to realise that dream sooner rather than later. The reality is, the miracle of modern research doesn’t event get near a lab until heartfelt traditional generosity opens the door. A breast cancer diagnosis doesn’t bear thinking about, but in truth, here in Breast Cancer Ireland, it’s ALL we think about. We need to to make sure we’re supercharging the right research and increasing the research output.”

Aisling continued “The crucial and ongoing support of our title sponsor Very, and our silver tier sponsors at Glanbia, Cornmarket, and Joe Duffy Group allows us to make every cent raised count. Every pink t-shirt worn, every step taken, brings us one step closer to our goal of making this illness a treatable illness for all , and to powering a future entirely free from breast cancer”

The funds raised through the event this year will be channelled into two targeted areas by Breast Cancer Ireland, namely:

i. Continued investment into research into metastatic disease progression to the brain – through our international collaboration with the Ludwig Breast Research Centre at the University of Chicago, and the BCI funded Research Centre at the Royal College of Surgeons. Metastatic disease progression is still the most challenging and while advances are being made in relation to major organs, the brain is still the most puzzling and so we need to continuously invest in order to identify ways of preventing this often-fatal diagnosis.

ii. Driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into International Clinical Trials through our continuing investment in this area. Our goal is to transform new scientific discoveries in the laboratories into clinical trial so as to develop newer more effective targeted therapies and treatments into the future.

Catherine O’Toole, Head of Marketing for Very said at the launch; “The Very Pink Run is one of the most powerful feel-good events of the year, supporting the excellent work of Breast Cancer Ireland, and we’re so proud to be the title sponsor once again in 2025. This event brings together entire communities, families, and survivors in the most uplifting way, while raising much-needed funds for research and education. With breast cancer impacting 1 in 7 women and 1 in 738 men every year in Ireland, we know for certain that this is a cause that touches many of our customers, colleagues and their families”. Catherine continued, “Very has been working in the local community for over 50 years and this partnership is one that we are hugely proud of. So, we would encourage everyone to join us and sign up to walk, run, scoot or swagger with your family & friends in this year’s Very Pink Run and together we can help make a real and meaningful difference to those impacted by this awful disease”

If you’re taking part be sure to share your photos, and videos across social media using the hashtags #VeryPinkRun, #BestFunRunBarNone or #VeryPinkTribe