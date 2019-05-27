KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Singer Performs Song about Vicky Phelan
Darren Holden Performs in front of audience at Coláiste Cois Siúire
Monday 27th May
Vicky Phelan has been awarded numerous times for her national work on cervical campaigning but now she has been captured in a song by a fellow South Kilkenny Native.
Darren Holden, the singer/songwriter returned to Coláiste Cois Siúire in Mooncoin to present the Student of the Year award with Ms Phelan.
The singer performed a song he had written about Vicky Phelan on how inspiring she is.