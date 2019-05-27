Kilkenny Singer Performs Song about Vicky Phelan

Monday 27th May

Vicky Phelan has been awarded numerous times for her national work on cervical campaigning but now she has been captured in a song by a fellow South Kilkenny Native.

Darren Holden, the singer/songwriter returned to Coláiste Cois Siúire in Mooncoin to present the Student of the Year award with Ms Phelan.

The singer performed a song he had written about Vicky Phelan on how inspiring she is.