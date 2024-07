A local Spar has been honoured nationally for retail excellence.

Ruaidhri O’Hare’s outlet in Johnstown was given the accolade at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme for achieving exceptional standards in retailing.

The event was hosted by BWG Foods the owner and operator of the SPAR brand in Ireland, and was held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas, Co. Kildare.