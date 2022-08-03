Kilkenny student crowned Microsoft world champion

A Kilkenny student is a world champion.

CBS Kilkenny student Rohan Vargas has been named Microsoft Office Specialist Word Champion after competing in the World finals at Disneyland in California.

The 16 year old has been telling KCLR that he wasn’t even interested in computers or word before he entered the competition:

“I didn’t know anything about Microsoft Word up until six months ago but then once I heard about this competition I was just practicing and practicing”

You can listen back here to Edward Hayden speaking with World Champion Rohan Vargas on The Way it is