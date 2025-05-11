A Student from Kilkenny has taken 1st prize in Intermediate Category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

Michael O’Keeffe, from St. Kieran’s College was the Overall Winner in the Intermediate Category, for his student enterprise called “Suet & Song” which markets nutrient-rich suet cakes that provide sustenance for a number of birds during the winter months.

Michael worked under the guidance of his teacher, Jennie Brennan, and was also supported by Local Enterprise Office in Kilkenny.

The Finals of the Local Enterprise Office initiative took place last Thursday in Mullingar.

The event was hosted by broadcasters Rick O’Shea and Louise Cantillon, who were also joined during the ceremony by Peter Burke, T.D. Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment as he announced the winners across the three main categories on the day.

There were 85 student businesses in contention across three main categories for the Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students. The initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw over 30,000 students from 500 secondary schools across the country take part.

The Student Enterprise Programme is open to students of all ages at secondary level, with three separate categories – Junior (1st year), Intermediate (2nd and 3rd year) and Senior (4th, 5th and 6th year, LVA, LCA and Youth Outreach).