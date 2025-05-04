A Kilkenny secondary school student has won the Oireachtas Essay Competition.

Patrick Gavin, who is a student at Abbey Community College in Ferrybank, was named as the overall winner at an event in Leinster House on Friday.

Former Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Fearghaíl presented Patrick with the award at the third annual event.

The prizegiving ceremony was followed by lunch and a tour of Leinster House.

The Competition was devised by Independent NUI Senator Rónán Mullen with the support of the Ceann Comhairle’s Office and the Oireachtas Education Unit.

The event was attended by Mr Eamonn Crowley, CEO of PTSB and Mr Brian Gilsenan, CEO of CJ Fallon. PTSB has begun a three-year commitment to the Competition as Principal Sponsor and CJ Fallon is Associate Sponsor for the third year running.

At the announcement, Senator Mullen reflected on what the judges’ had to say about Patrick’s essay.

“Patrick wrote what one of our judges David Gubney described as a thoughtful and balanced reflection on the significance of individual and political liberty, in the context of 19th and 20th century Irish history, he demonstrated in his essay a nuanced understanding of the concept of liberty, distinguishing between different types such as natural liberty and liberty of subject, and explores the paradox inherent in the concept.”

And further details of this year’s essay competition can be found here: https://oireachtasessay.ie/#prizes