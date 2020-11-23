Kilkenny successful at All Ireland National Pride of Place Awards

It’s congratulations all around as Kilkenny was successful at the All Ireland National Pride of Place Awards.

The county council was awarded first place in the Local Authorities category of the event which took place online over the weekend.

Castlecomer Discovery Park was declared tops in the National Community Tourism section of the contest.

And further good news with Callan’s Town Team named runner-up in the population category for towns while Clogh Village was runner-up in the village category.