Kilkenny Sunflower Field set to open this weekend

A date’s been set for the return of the Kilkenny Sunflower Field.

About 400,000 seeds have been sown in a field in Callan and now they’re in bloom the gates are set to open at midday this Saturday, continuing each weekend until all the flowers are gone.

Idea is you bring along scissors, pick as many as you like and leave a donation.

Ahead of the opening our Edwina Grace found herself in the field to find out more: