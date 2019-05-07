Kilkenny TD calls on Health Minister to address lack of dermatology services locally

A local TD says the Minister for Health must act urgently to appoint a new consultant dermatologist for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny.

There had been an outreach dermatology clinic on a weekly basis to St. Luke’s from St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

But there’s been no service available locally since that consultant resigned in 2018 and the post was left vacant.

Fianna Fail’s Bobby Aylward says Simon Harris needs to address this matter urgently.