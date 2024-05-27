The local theatre world’s been thrown into grief on the death of Billy Holmes.

The Johnstown native was renowned for the part he played in a number of groupings, including the Kilkenny Musical Society which he was with for over four decades – his service seeing him awarded the Mary Kelly Unsung Hero award by the Association of Irish Musical Societies in 2014.

Billy also contributed to local radio for may years as the correspondent for his area.

He died on Saturday and his funeral will take place this morning at St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown after which he’ll be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.