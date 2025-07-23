Kilkenny Tourism invites all tourism and hospitality businesses in Kilkenny to attend their annual summer networking event

This year’s event will take place from 6pm – 8pm on Thursday the 24th July at the Medieval Mile Museum. It gives both existing and prospective members of Kilkenny Tourism a chance to meet, mingle and forge new partnerships to further strengthen Kilkenny as a leading tourist destination.

Refreshments will be served on arrival, followed by networking time with other local tourism and hospitality businesses. There will be a panel of experts for the evening for a discussion covering key topics in the tourism and hospitality industry in the current climate, and how Kilkenny can adapt as a destination to improve its offering.