Kilkenny Tourism invites all tourism and hospitality businesses in Kilkenny to attend their annual summer networking event

Kilkenny Tourism will host their annual summer networking event tomorrow evening (Thursday).
This year’s event will take place from 6pm – 8pm on Thursday the 24th July at the Medieval Mile Museum. It gives both existing and prospective members of Kilkenny Tourism a chance to meet, mingle and forge new partnerships to further strengthen Kilkenny as a leading tourist destination.
Refreshments will be served on arrival, followed by networking time with other local tourism and hospitality businesses. There will be a panel of experts for the evening for a discussion covering key topics in the tourism and hospitality industry in the current climate, and how Kilkenny can adapt as a destination to improve its offering.
The panel will include:
Moderator: Fionn Davenport – travel writer for The Irish Times and Lonely Planet, and presenter of Exploring Ireland travel podcast.
Keynote speaker & panelist: Mary Fitzgerald – proprietor of Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa and former president of the Irish Hotels Federation.
Panelist: Pat Crotty – CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland and former chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism.
Panelist: Jamie Flannery – marketing & PR manager for Dingle Sea Safari and travel content creator.