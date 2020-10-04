Kilkenny travel agent is pleading with people to support local businesses

KCLR BlogKCLR News

Marble City Travel

One local businessman is pleading with customers to spend their money locally.

Many companies have had to change & adapt to continue operating during the global pandemic while others have fallen by the wayside.

Kilkenny travel agent Tom Britton of Marble City Travel says we all have a role to play in keeping enterprises going. ” Now more than ever I would ask people to spend locally. If you want a town centre to survive through this pandemic I would say spend locally and support your local business as we need it now more than ever.”

