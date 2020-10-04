Kilkenny travel agent is pleading with people to support local businesses

One local businessman is pleading with customers to spend their money locally.

Many companies have had to change & adapt to continue operating during the global pandemic while others have fallen by the wayside.

Kilkenny travel agent Tom Britton of Marble City Travel says we all have a role to play in keeping enterprises going. ” Now more than ever I would ask people to spend locally. If you want a town centre to survive through this pandemic I would say spend locally and support your local business as we need it now more than ever.”