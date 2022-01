Kilkenny’s vaccination centre will again open its doors this morning.

From 8:15am to 12:30pm Cillin Hill will host walk-in clinics for healthcare workers and those aged over 16 seeking a booster.

And at the same time, there are also walk-in clinics on the premises for doses one and two.

Carlow’s offering at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel resumes tomorrow. (Details here).