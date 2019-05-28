Kilkenny facing into new water restrictions after dry winter

Kilkenny could be facing into new night-time restrictions as Irish water appeal to locals to conserve water.

Five months of restrictions were only lifted in Kilkenny last December after the summer drought and the utility is warning that water levels have not recovered significantly after a drier-than usual winter.

Irish Water is worried that there won’t be enough supply for the summer as the levels in river and ground-water sources are very low for this time of year.

Spokeman James O’Toole says they are monitoring all sources in Kilkenny on an ongoing basis.

The scheme in Bennettbridge is most at risk at the moment and most likely to see restrictions being brought in.