Kilkenny weather expert defends long standing temperature record after Climatologist casts doubts

A local weather expert has rubbished claims that the hottest temperature of 33.3 degrees may not have been set in Kilkenny in 1887.

TheJournal.ie was reporting yesterday that Peter Thorne, a climatologist, was casting doubt on the record.

He argued that Monday’s temperature of 33.1 degrees at the Phoenix Park may have been the hottest RELIABLY recorded temperature in Ireland.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com disagrees with this and has been telling our Sue Nunn why on The Way It Is …