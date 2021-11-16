Kilkenny weather man says we’re on track for the warmest autumn on record

We are on track for the warmest autumn on record, according to a local weatherman.

There was disappointment on Saturday night when the language of the Glasgow Climate Pact text was softened at the last minute.

However, there’s also been some hope offered after it included a specific mention of coal and fossil fuels for the first time as causes of global warming.

Meanwhile, today climate activists are due to gather at the RDS in Dublin calling for a ban on the construction of new data centres.

The Climate Justice Coalition says 12% of the country’s electricity is used to run them, and that could jump to 70% by 2030. They’re calling for urgent action.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com says we could be in for a cold spell next week but if it doesn’t happen we could set a new record for the hottest autumn and he adds that there’s lots of information available showing how temperatures are regularly above norms all over the world.

