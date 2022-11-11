Kilkenny will get eight new fast chargers for electric vehicles.

There’s good news for those who drive electric cars in Kilkenny.

EasyGo has announced they’re installing eight new fast chargers in the county as part of a multi-million euro investment over the next six months.

Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Tipperary, and Monaghan are also in line to get the new chargers.

Carlow got one of the first batches of seven, which were installed in May.