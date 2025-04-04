Kilkenny schoolteacher Josephine O’Neill, has become the first woman to win a contested election for National President of Macra na Feirme, following the counting of ballots this afternoon.

O’Neill, whose home macra club is the Callan Club, was elected at an event in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin, coming out on top by 82 votes to 53, over Cork-based candidate Conor Murphy.

Josephine’s priorities in the role will center on lobbying at a european level, rural youth engagement, and increased competitions.

Speaking to KCLR News, O’Neill expressed her delight.

“I am over the moon, honoured to represent our organisation going forward” she said, before adding that she was “so honoured that I am the first female to be, I suppose, elected as President of the organisation, I look at my students in school, and I see that I can hopefully be an inspiration to the girls that I teach, to put themselves out there, to put themselves forward in any role that they may seek, but especially in agriculture, that there is a place for everybody within the organisation.”