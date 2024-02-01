Kilkenny woman is new HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals

A Kilkenny woman this week takes up the role as the HSE’s National Director of Acute Hospitals.

Grace Rothwell, who’s originally from Castlecomer, has previously served as General Manager of University Hospital Waterford.

She left that last year to take up position as the Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare.

Looking forward to this next chapter Grace, when leading her final South East Community Healthcare management team meeting this week in Kilkenny, said; “I would like to thank management and staff colleagues, the public and their representatives across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford for their ongoing support in delivering so many ranges of Primary/Community Care, Mental Health, Care for Older Persons and Disabilities, Health and Wellbeing and other services. I have enjoyed being involved in this work to meet the needs of the people in the South East that depend on the HSE each day.”

“The support for change is also appreciated. In the context of ongoing implementation of the Slaintecare strategy (inclusive of progressing the Enhanced Community Care programme, Community Health and Children’s Disability Network teams, projects in line with the Healthy Ireland initiative and mental health services reflecting the ‘Sharing the Vision’ framework), I look forward to continued development of new, integrated models of care, reduced dependency on hospital services and models of care responsive to the needs of local communities.”

“In supporting the reorganisation of hospital services throughout the country, I look forward to working with Martina Queally as Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the new Dublin and South East Health Region. Indeed, on behalf of South East Community Healthcare (CHO 5) I congratulate Martina on her appointment as REO and extend a warm welcome to her. I know that SECH Heads of Service, management and staff look forward to working with the new REO and our partners in the region on delivering the highest quality care to the communities we serve.”