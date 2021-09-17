Kilkenny woman still ‘Queen of the Plough’

There’s been more local success in the ploughing fields of Ratheniska.

South Kilkenny’s Siobhán Dermody retained her title in the Farmerette Class that she won in Ballintrane in Fenagh in 2019.

There was no contest last year because of the pandemic but yesterday Siobhán claimed top spot again to stay ‘Queen of the Plough’.

Today those that have qualified in the Senior Conventional and Senior Reversible classes will take part in their respective test matches.

Eamon Tracey and his son Seán are in competition for the Senior Conventional title while Kilkenny’s Gary Ireland is among the competitors for the Senior Reversible contest.