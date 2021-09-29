Kilkenny woman tells of driving in Crete when earthquake hit

A Kilkenny woman has described an earthquake that hit the Greek island of Crete as being like thunder.

Theresa Maragakis, originally from Ballycallan, was driving home from Heraklion, the city in which the epicentre of the earthquake occurred.

The quake measuring 5.8, killed one man and injured 20. Homes, businesses and churches were destroyed across the city.

Theresa told The Way It Is with Sue Nunn that it was hard to distinguish whether each new rumble was another earthquake, or an aftershock.

Listen back to that conversation here: