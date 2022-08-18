Kilkenny women depict contributions of their counterparts a century ago in embroidered piece

Women of Civil War time Ireland are key to a piece of visual art created locally.

The Open Circle community arts group in Kilkenny looked back 100 years, researching the roles that were filled and the work that was supported as men went to battle in 1922.

Together under the Common Thread project they created an embroidered map of Kilkenny with symbols depicting the everyday contributions from Cumann na mBan members, housewives and others.

Those involved gathered at Kilkenny City library to research the era and also to carry out their work on the A1-sized piece which was facilitated by visual artist Carrie Lynam and funded by the Kilkenny County Council Decade of Centenaries programme, which is part of the national Decade of Centenaries programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The plan is to put it on public display for next month’s Culture Night but it was officially unveiled this week – our Edwina Grace was there to chat with some of those involved: