Kilkennyman Robert Grace lands major record deal for ‘Fake Fine’

A local man is about to taste global success as he’s just signed a worldwide record deal with music giants Sony Music. Robert Grace from Graiguenamangh, released his single ‘Fake Fine’ today under the label. The talented musician told KCLR news – he’s delighted to be joining a roster which includes Kahlid, Childish Gambina and icon Prince.

The 27 year old said he’s been working on his music for over 10 years and this is his greatest passion. He’s still in shock and said that within a month of releasing his single – ‘Fake Fine’ that there was a bidding war between labels to secure his music.