Kilkenny’s Canal Square Restaurant to close due to rising costs

A Kilkenny restaurant is closing down for good due to rising costs.

Canal Square is in a prime spot in the city, overlooking the River Nore beside Kilkenny Castle.

The current proprietors have been in business for just a year, serving breakfast and lunch, but say today (Friday, 14th October) will be their last day trading.

In a post on social media, they say that ”despite our best efforts, the rising costs have made it impossible for us to remain open.”

They posted the image below on their Facebook page.

It’s another blow for Kilkenny city with the announcement that Argos is to close on High Street next year.