Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios each pick up a Bafta Award

It's been three years since the awards were last held because of the pandemic

Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios have each picked up a BAFTA.

Cartoon Saloon’s animated feature Wolfwalkers won the award for Feature Film at the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards ceremony last night in London.

The content for Change award was won by El Deafo, from Lighthouse Studios

