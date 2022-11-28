KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios each pick up a Bafta Award
It's been three years since the awards were last held because of the pandemic
Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios have each picked up a BAFTA.
Cartoon Saloon’s animated feature Wolfwalkers won the award for Feature Film at the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards ceremony last night in London.
The content for Change award was won by El Deafo, from Lighthouse Studios
It’s been three years since the awards were last held because of the pandemic.