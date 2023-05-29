Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon pick up five wins at the Irish Animation Awards

A number of awards are coming home to Kilkenny following the Irish Animation Awards at the weekend.

Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon has won big at the awards in Galway with their animated fantasy film.

‘My Fathers Dragon’ which was produced for Netflix and directed by Oscar-nominated Nora Twomey came out on top with five wins- including Best Irish Feature or Special.

Lighthouse Studios who are also based in Kilkenny, have won at least two awards with ‘The Cuphead Show’.

The biennial awards which celebrate the talent of the Irish animation sector, have taken place in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.