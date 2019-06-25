Special Reception for Kilkenny’s Chernobyl Children

Tuesday 25th June

Kilkenny’s Chernobyl Children will be met with a special reception at a local hotel this evening.

Tonight’s event will be the first time the annual visit will be greeted and meet up with their host families in this way.

Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International are bringing 120 children and young people to Ireland this year with 20 coming to stay in Kilkenny.

Local Organiser Carmel Everard says it will be a great way to welcome them.