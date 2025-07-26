Kilkenny’s First Pride Parade will take place today.

The event will start at Kilkenny Castle and will move through the Parade Plaza, along High Street, Market Yard before finishing up at the Butler Gallery.

Following the parade, people are welcome at a free Family Fun Day in the Butler Gallery. The event will feature a programme of live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Niamh Morgan is one of the event organisers, and she told KCLR news further details.

“We would advise people that if they want to come along beforehand, to come and gather around 1pm, we will have stewards on stie at that point and our committee members, we do have a number of exciting people joining the parade, so we have a local brass band that are joining to entertain us as we walk, we have our grand marshalls, which are our Youth Committee, we do have a Youth Pride Committee this year, who have put a lot of work into the events that they’ve organised, and our theme for this year, which is just something we came up with loosely, is “le chéile”, so it’s just together.”