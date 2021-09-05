KCLR News

Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards will make its international screen debut tonight on National Geographic

The show's cameras captured changing seasons over the course of a year

Left to right: John Kelly, Head Chef of the Lady Helen Restaurant and Highbank Orchards’ Owner & Distiller, Rod Calder-Potts

Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards will be screened to the world this Sunday night as part of the opening of the new season of Europe From Above with National Geographic.

The show’s cameras captured changing seasons over the course of a year, revealing how traditions, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the region.

Season 3’s opener features the cider apple harvest at Highbank Orchards alongside scenes from Dublin’s Forty Foot, the Cliffs of Moher and Newgrange.

The show premieres  tonight at 8pm on National Geographic.

