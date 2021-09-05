Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards will make its international screen debut tonight on National Geographic

Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards will be screened to the world this Sunday night as part of the opening of the new season of Europe From Above with National Geographic.

The show’s cameras captured changing seasons over the course of a year, revealing how traditions, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the region.

Season 3’s opener features the cider apple harvest at Highbank Orchards alongside scenes from Dublin’s Forty Foot, the Cliffs of Moher and Newgrange.

The show premieres tonight at 8pm on National Geographic.