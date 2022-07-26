Kilkenny’s hottest day record still stands says Met Éireann despite questions of accuracy

Met Éireann’s adamant the 1887 record for Ireland’s hottest day still stands.

That’s despite experts questioning the accuracy of the instrument used to record the 33.3 degrees in Kilkenny 135 years ago.

It comes as temperatures hit 33 degrees in Dublin’s Phoenix Park last week, with climate experts here saying it’s the ‘true record’.

Kilkenny forecaster Niall Dollard defended the local record and now Met Eireann has also said that the Kilkenny thermometer used was ‘accurate’, and the Phoenix Park temperature is likely to be certified as the second-highest.