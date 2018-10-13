Kilkenny’s John Street completely reopen for the first full day since devastating fire on Wednesday

After three days of closures, John Street in Kilkenny is finally fully reopened.

The major fire in the old Bridge House there on Wednesday morning meant that area had to be closed off so that the structure could be stabilised and made safe.

That was hampered somewhat by the bad weather of the last few days but it was completed yesterday evening.

However, Senior Engineer in the council, Simon Walton says there is the problem now of it being a huge eyesore in the heart of the city:

“It is, and it’s a shame. It’s terrible that this happened. It’s a serious step back for this city.

“It’s an iconic building and a beautiful building to look at. I know people are disappointed that it hasn’t been in general use for a considerable period of time.

“We’ll still retain possession of the site until Tuesday evening because there are other works to be done. But the immediate danger to John Street has been removed.”