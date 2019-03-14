Kilkenny’s Lucy Dollard taking part in Special Olympic World Games

Excitement is building in Kilkenny as a local athlete is set to take part in the Special Olympic World Games.

The opening ceremony has taken place today in Abu Dhabi where 91 members of Team Ireland are waiting to compete.

25-year-old Lucy Dollard from Kilkenny, is the only local athlete involved.

She’s a member of the Kilkenny Special Olympics Club and volunteer there, Colette Shannon, has told KCLR News they’re all very proud of Lucy:

“She actively participates in everything and then last year she was very lucky and she qualified. She’s been in training possibly since June for these World Games.

“So it’s very exciting because it’s a first for her to be going off to the world’s.

“Like any athlete, yes they have to train on a weekly basis – come hail, rain, or snow they’re out there trying their hardest.”