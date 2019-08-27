Kilkenny’s New City Bus Service to Begin in November

The contract for Kilkenny’s new city bus service has now been signed.

Galway company, City Direct were successful in the tender process for the service which will now begin at the start of November.

Speaking to KCLR News, city councillor, Andrew McGuinness says it’s great to see it nearly ready to go.

He confirmed that people can look forward to two new routes saying there’s “a green route & a red one, they’ll be served by two buses providing a half-hourly service at each stop Monday to Saturday with one bus per route providing an hourly service every Sunday”.

The Red Route has 24 stops, the Green route has 17 stops.