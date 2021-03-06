Kilkenny’s Order of Malta issue urgent plea for help

Kilkenny’s Order of Malta are issuing a plea for new premises.

The volunteer-led group are well-known throughout the county, for providing both medical and ambulance cover for all manner of local events.

They were told yesterday (Friday) that the HSE is evicting them from their current headquarters on Wolfe Tone St, in the Old Auxiliary Hospital.

Volunteer Anthony Dawson Doyle says their situation is desperate.

“They’ve just notified us that we have to be out of there by Monday, because they have something planned for that specific unit we’re in” he told The Way It Is.

“So we’re appealing to members of the public that may have a premises that may be suitable for us, just somewhere to park our ambulances and to store our equipment.”

“We’re still very active in the community, we’re always doing duties, so we do need somewhere to work out of” he explained. “We’re at the vaccination centre, we’re doing medication runs to people’s homes, and we’re doing their shopping. We need to do all that community stuff.”