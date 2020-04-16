Kilkenny’s Ossory Youth part of first online Irish Youth Chat Service, supporting young people during Covid-19 pandemic

Kilkenny’s Ossory Youth service are part of a new youth information online service launched in Ireland to support young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crosscare, SpunOut, YMCA and Youth WOrk Ireland have joined forces to launch the service, the first of its kind for Ireland.

Link: Access the new chat service here

Youth information workers locally, including those at Ossory Youth will be manning the service from 4-8pm Monday through Friday.

Outside of these hours, young people accessing the chat can leave messages which will generate a ‘ticket’, much in the same way as other online support systems, which will be replied to when the line reopens the next day.

The new chat service is aimed at young people aged between 16 and 25 and described as impartial, non-judgemental, reliable, and accurate. The initiative has the support of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, it is impartial, non-judgemental, reliable, and accurate.

“The launch of the chat line service today is particularly welcome at a time when young people are facing enormous challenges in all areas of their lives, particularly in matters of mental health, but are also harnessing their talents and capabilities to play a crucial role in the societal response to the current Covid-19 crisis”, said Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone.

“I would like to commend the Youth Information Partnership for working together nationally to provide information for young people on a dedicated online facility. Any initiative which seeks to support young people in maintaining their health and wellbeing is particularly welcome now and into the future.”

Try the chat service here or find out more from Ossory Youth.