Kilkenny’s ‘Reign of Terror’ forced to cancel as insurance can’t be found

Organisers of a major endurance obstacle course race that attracted nearly 2,000 participants last year, say insurance forced them to cancel this year’s event.

The Reign of Terror was held in Kells in Kilkenny in October last and saw participants race to overcome physical obstacles like steep inclines, rivers and climbing frames.

However, organiser Liam O’Sullivan has announced that they haven’t been able to get insurance for this year’s event so it’s all cancelled.

Speaking to KCLR Liam says it was a very tough decision to have to make:

“We’ve been working really, really hard for last six months to try and source insurance.

“The company that insures all the independent obstacle course races in Ireland has exited the Irish market as of earlier this year and we just haven’t been able to find another company to insure us.

“So despite the fact that we’ve been working hard, to be fair to the people participating and who have signed up, we had to make a very tough decision.”