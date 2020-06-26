Kilkenny’s St Luke’s Hospital address renovation concerns

St Luke’s Hospital has responded to claims that overcrowding issues in the hospital at the moment are due to ward closures for renovation works.

Kilkenny surgeon Stuart Edwards made the claim yesterday morning, following reports that 16 patients were on trolleys in St. Luke’s at the time.

An official statement from the hospital states that just a single ward was briefly closed for remodelling, so that it could safely accommodate patients and so that social distancing guidelines could be adhered to.

Meanwhile, 13 patients are on trolleys in the hospital’s emergency department this morning, Friday.