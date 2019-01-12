Killeshin woman assaulted during burglary and her car later found crashed in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in her home in Killeshin just over the Carlow border in Laois.

It happened during an aggravated burglary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At about half four on Friday morning, three masked men entered the woman’s house at Lower Springhill in Killeshin.

They took the keys to her Nissan Qashqai SUV but the woman confronted them.

They then hit her over the head with a bat before driving off in her car.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise with minor injuries.

The SUV was found crashed in Cloydagh, Leighlinbridge in Carlow about an hour later at 5.30am.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Gardaí.