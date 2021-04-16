Kilkenny’s new Lotto millionaire has been found

Kilkenny’s newest millionaire has been found.

The person with the lucky ticket that won the 12.7 million euro Lotto Jackpot on Wednesday got in touch with the National Lottery on Thursday night.

Lotto HQ have now been able to verify the ticket today and they’ve confirmed they’re preparing to make their 12th highest payout ever.

No details of the winners or the shop they bought the ticket in, somewhere in Kilkenny city, have yet been released.