Kilkenny’s new Lotto millionaire has been found

The winning ticket was sold in Kilkenny city on Wednesday but the details haven't yet been released

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 16/04/2021
Lotto ticket (File Photo)

Kilkenny’s newest millionaire has been found.

The person with the lucky ticket that won the 12.7 million euro Lotto Jackpot on Wednesday got in touch with the National Lottery on Thursday night.

Lotto HQ have now been able to verify the ticket today and they’ve confirmed they’re preparing to make their 12th highest payout ever.

No details of the winners or the shop they bought the ticket in, somewhere in Kilkenny city, have yet been released.

