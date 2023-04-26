Kilkenny teacher calls for new free books scheme for primary and special schools to be expanded to secondary level

A local teacher and councillor is calling for a new free books scheme to be rolled out in our secondary schools.

€1.8m has been announced to provide free books, workbooks and copybooks in every primary and special school across Carlow and Kilkenny.

The scheme which starts next September will cost €1,075,000 for the county of Kilkenny with €734,000 being spent in Carlow.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen teaches at Grennan College in Thomastown and says this will be a massive help for local families to deal with back-to-school costs from next September.

But she says the burden is even higher at secondary level and something has to be done to help families struggling with financial difficulties there.