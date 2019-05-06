Man remanded in custody after violent halting site stand-off

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over a violent stand-off at a Kilkenny halting site.

The Armed Response Unit had to be called in after a man barricaded himself into a property in the early hours of yesterday morning at the Wetlands Halting Site.

Missiles were thrown at the attending Gardai and one squad car had to be towed away after it was damaged in the incident.

The man has appeared at a special Sitting of Kilkenny District Court where he was remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court.