Kilkenny’s High Street going one way next month

High Street in Kilkenny’s going one way next month.

Plans for a one-way system for traffic going from John’s Bridge up Rose-Inn Street and down High Street have been backed by city councillors at a speciall meeting of the Municipal District Council this afternoon.

KCLR understands that some reServations were raised at The Town Hall but the temporary plan to allow for physical distancing on wider footpaths was unanimously supported in the end.

The County Council is planning to have the new measures in place before Phase 3 of the government’s re-opening roadmap takes effect on the 29th of June.