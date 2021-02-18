Covid-19 latest: Kilkenny’s infection rate drops below 100 per 100,000

Kilkenny’s infection rate has dropped fractionally below 100 cases per 100,000 for the first time this year.

The 14-day incidence rate is now 99.8 per 100,000 population, with only Kerry faring better on 71.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is now 267 per 100,000 and 10th worst in the country.

NPHET is reporting 47 additional deaths, and 901 new cases, with no more than 11 in Carlow & Kilkenny.

Kilkenny has less than 5 new cases with 7 positive test results in Carlow.