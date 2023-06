A search is underway for missing 18-year-old Thomas Murray from Bennettsbridge.

He’s been described as being 5’11” in height, of slim build, short brown hair and when last seen yesterday had facial stubble.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, and grey hooded padded jacket with three black vertical stripes on each sleeve, black trousers and black runners and had a grey bicycle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station.