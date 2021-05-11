Kilkenny TD says support for Glanbia cheese factory not affected by his shares in the company

A local TD says his shares in Glanbia have nothing to do with his support for a new cheese factory in South Kilkenny.

John Paul Phelan told KCLR today that his €25,000 of shares in the company were left to him by his father, he has no intention of selling them, and they don’t constitute a conflict of interest.

The local TD has been highly critical of An Taisce who’re continuing to oppose the planned factory in Belview and are seeking leave to appeal to the High Court in an effort to stop the development on environmental grounds.

Deputy Phelan says his arguments are on the basis that if the cheese factory is not built in Slieverue it will go somewhere else with lower environmental standards, and it’s local farmers and the local economy that will be hurt.