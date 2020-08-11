KCLR News

Kilkenny wind farm to sell green energy to Facebook

The social media behemoth is going to buy in electricity from the planned 'Lisheen III' wind farm on the Kilkenny-Laois border

Kilkenny is going to be providing green energy to Facebook.

The social media behemoth is going to buy in electricity from a planned wind farm on the KIlkenny-Laois border as part of its plan to be  use nothing but renewable energy

The tech company’s signed a deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which is building its new ‘Lisheen III’ wind farm near Urlingford in the next two years.

There’s already two operational wind farms on the site of the old Lisheen mine in Co Tipperary.

 

