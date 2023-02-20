Kilkenny city hotel says no asylum seekers are being housed locally and no contract is in place with IPAS

No asylum seekers have arrived to a planned new accommodation centre in Kilkenny City.

KCLR reported last weekend that government officials were expecting up to 120 men who’d come to Ireland seeking International Protection to be housed at the Kilkenny Inn by the end of last week.

The Department of Children, Equality Disability, Integration and Youth had informed local representatives to that effect.

However management of the local hotel have told KCLR that no asylum seekers are currently being accommodated, and that no contract is in place with IPAS – the International Protection Accommodation Services body who are responsible for housing them.

KCLR understands that the hotel is in the process of being sold to new owners but that as far as staff are aware the deal has not yet gone through and as of now the hotel is still open and available for normal tourist activities.