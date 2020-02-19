Council confirms it’s not seeking €2,650 cost from Cllr over missing Deputy Mayoral Chain

Kilkenny County Council says it will not be asking a local councillor to pay the €2,650 cost of replacing the Deputy Mayoral Chain.

The new chain was commissioned when Fianna Fail Cllr Joe Malone reported the original one lost.

The replacement was duly delivered, paid for by the council, and put into use.

Cllr Malone had promised to pay the replacement costs but he is no longer being deemed liable for the expense after finding the original.

The local authority says they have identified an alternative need for the extra chain.

But current Deputy Mayor John Coonan told KCLR LIVE today he doesn’t think it would be suitable to be used by the Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council as has been mooted.